Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Ameriprise Financial worth $333,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.50.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $478.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $494.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.