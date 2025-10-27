Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,185,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,824 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $288,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unified Investment Management acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $692,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,137 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.7% in the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 216.3% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 65,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 33,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $53.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $236.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $114.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.53%.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. HSBC set a $70.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

