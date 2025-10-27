Chilton Capital Management LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 979 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,008,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,963,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in NIKE by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its holdings in NIKE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 83,002 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Saturday. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Argus raised NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.21.

NIKE Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $69.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

