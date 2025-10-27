Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after buying an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,713,000 after purchasing an additional 352,473 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $527.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.76. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $294.68 and a 1 year high of $535.52.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,090 shares of company stock worth $75,500,649 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.47.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

