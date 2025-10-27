Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 562 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 25.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,066,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,854,000 after buying an additional 1,437,897 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,088,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,238,000 after acquiring an additional 630,935 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,767 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 40.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,675,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,541,000 after purchasing an additional 484,304 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,599,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52,218 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,520,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,371.98. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STLD opened at $152.95 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $156.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.02.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.39%.Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

