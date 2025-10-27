Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 665.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 133.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PINS opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 49.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pinterest and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $131,414.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 157,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,773.92. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $3,558,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,236 shares of company stock worth $22,878,326 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

