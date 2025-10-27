Constellation Brands Inc $STZ Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $139.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $131.20 and a 52 week high of $245.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.28.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $173.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

