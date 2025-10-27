Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 278 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,646.19. The trade was a 58.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,548,337 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $101.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.