MQS Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

MQS Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Pool by 5.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Pool by 13.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pool by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Pool by 5.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Pool by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Saturday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.86.

Pool Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ POOL opened at $293.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.11. Pool Corporation has a 12-month low of $282.22 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

