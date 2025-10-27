Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.4%

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,074.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $907.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $765.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $1,091.91.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Saturday. William Blair upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $963.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $914.45, for a total value of $13,268,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 144,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,132,538.30. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,851,900. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,842 shares of company stock valued at $72,387,683 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

