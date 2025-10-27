Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,630,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 4.2% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Paychex were worth $237,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $139.87.

Shares of PAYX opened at $124.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $119.02 and a one year high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 97.08%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

