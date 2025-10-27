Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 53 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,260,782.80. This trade represents a 51.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,110 shares of company stock worth $60,778,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.44.

General Dynamics Trading Up 2.6%

GD opened at $350.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.27. The company has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $360.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

