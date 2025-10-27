Guinness Asset Management LTD Trims Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. $CSIQ

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 393,116 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 180,606 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 598.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC now owns 14,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSIQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Canadian Solar Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The solar energy provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Canadian Solar had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Canadian Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

