Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $5.85 Million Holdings in SLB Limited $SLB

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,869 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in SLB were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLB by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SLB by 4.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in SLB by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in SLB by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SLB by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $35.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. SLB Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

SLB Dividend Announcement

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is 44.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SLB news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of SLB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of SLB in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.69.

SLB Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

