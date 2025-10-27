CVA Family Office LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,766.7% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $87.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $86.83 and a one year high of $223.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.55.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DECK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $105.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

