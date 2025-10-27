Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 95,155 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95,155 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4,212.3% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 270,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 264,321 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 527.3% during the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 28,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 23,538 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 51.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Summit Redstone set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.06.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes acquired 3,400 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,366.77. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. The trade was a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $84.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.86. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

