Penobscot Wealth Management Acquires 971 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 1.0%

XMHQ opened at $106.05 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $80.60 and a twelve month high of $109.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.