Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 11,953 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,953 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth $3,217,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 72,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 16,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

IBP opened at $267.43 on Monday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $280.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.51.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.37 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 60.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IBP. Zacks Research raised Installed Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $220.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 6,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,727,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,714.29. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.27, for a total transaction of $128,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,095.94. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,655 shares of company stock worth $3,123,578. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

