MQS Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

MQS Management LLC cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,178,258,000 after buying an additional 453,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,027,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,975,000 after purchasing an additional 457,080 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $1,715,899,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.9%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $546.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $458.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.11.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total value of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,669.91. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,031 shares of company stock worth $14,177,895. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.32.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

