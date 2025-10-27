Penobscot Wealth Management Purchases 2,345 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF $FMAT

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management owned 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $250,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $51.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $54.71.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

