MQS Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in Paychex by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Paychex by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in Paychex by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $124.60 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.02 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 97.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

