Wealth Watch Advisors INC Grows Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after buying an additional 43,444 shares during the period. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 3.1%

AIRR stock opened at $100.02 on Monday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.26.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

