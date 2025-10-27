AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Acquires 42 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,878.64 on Monday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,521.25 and a 1 year high of $2,075.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,932.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,924.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%.The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

