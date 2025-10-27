Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,220 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,364 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 431.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $114.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.08, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $118.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.28.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 253.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tapestry from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Tapestry from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tapestry from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,756.90. The trade was a 27.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.