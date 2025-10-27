CMS Energy Corporation $CMS Holdings Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,341,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,879,824,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CMS Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,554,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,928 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,483,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,762,000 after purchasing an additional 753,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,407,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,911,000 after purchasing an additional 783,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $74.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.75. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at $962,865.12. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

