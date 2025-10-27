Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 27,826 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,130 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of HP worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in HP by 36.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 286,760 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 75,895 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in HP by 37.8% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 140,632 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at $6,359,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in HP by 2,669.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at $627,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares in the company, valued at $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. HSBC set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

