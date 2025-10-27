CVA Family Office LLC Buys 225 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Corteva by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $63.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.20. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Corteva from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

