Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Transce3nd LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,937.2% during the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. The trade was a 32.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,738 shares of company stock valued at $12,922,932 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE opened at $23.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

