Incyte Corporation $INCY Stock Holdings Lessened by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 92.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,736,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,356 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,386,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,508,000 after purchasing an additional 995,204 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,062,000 after purchasing an additional 994,609 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,076,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,236,000 after buying an additional 693,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Incyte Trading Up 2.2%

Incyte stock opened at $91.28 on Monday. Incyte Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

