Curio Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 18,925.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $200,000. Brucke Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 33,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.6% during the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 14,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $115.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.56. The company has a market capitalization of $491.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

