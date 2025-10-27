State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 898 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 170.6% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 52.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. TD Cowen cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.64.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $163.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.95 and a fifty-two week high of $359.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($2.13). The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 1.98%.Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

