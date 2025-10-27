AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Purchases 1,101 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Rollins were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,736,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,815,000 after purchasing an additional 999,797 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,243,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,464,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Rollins by 196.2% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,542,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,592 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rollins by 44.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,917,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,659,000 after purchasing an additional 894,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rollins by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,424,000 after purchasing an additional 98,607 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROL stock opened at $56.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.69.

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.18.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

