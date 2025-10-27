McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $11,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $3,293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 246,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,251,745.32. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $66.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.66 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

