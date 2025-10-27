Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Agilent Technologies worth $79,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,976,000 after purchasing an additional 824,243 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,836,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after acquiring an additional 604,124 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,481,000 after acquiring an additional 548,344 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 681.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 522,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,072,000 after acquiring an additional 455,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,213,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,143,000 after acquiring an additional 447,207 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on A. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Rothschild Redb raised Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $148.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.26. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

