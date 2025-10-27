Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,361 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,203 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,719 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,704,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,198,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $75.02 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.36.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.