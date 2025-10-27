iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT Shares Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Darden Wealth Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc now owns 75,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

FLOT opened at $51.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.