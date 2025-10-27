Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group Has $908,000 Stake in Eversource Energy $ES

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ES stock opened at $74.73 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $75.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane acquired 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

