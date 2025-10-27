Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $115.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.47. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 68.39%.

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $460,723.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,797.10. The trade was a 70.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total value of $1,023,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,399.84. This trade represents a 14.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Citigroup started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

