Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.9% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,876,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 114.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $929.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $917.85 and a 200-day moving average of $943.26. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.10, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total transaction of $1,501,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,489,427.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,350. This trade represents a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,737 shares of company stock worth $16,798,825. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,124.17.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

