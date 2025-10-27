Owens Corning Inc $OC Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.64% of Owens Corning worth $74,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Owens Corning by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,659,000 after acquiring an additional 272,367 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $127.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Owens Corning Inc has a 52-week low of $123.23 and a 52-week high of $214.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 71.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $153.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.31.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

