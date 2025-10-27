Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up 3.4% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 20.8% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 45,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the first quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 366,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 44,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $186.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.63. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $198.33.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.42.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

