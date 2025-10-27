Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optima Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management increased its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in Netflix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $1,094.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $747.77 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company has a market cap of $463.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,207.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,189.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Netflix from $1,560.00 to $1,510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $1,515.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,352.78.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

