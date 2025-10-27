Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Position Reduced by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 4.4% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Netflix by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,059,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its position in Netflix by 25.1% in the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,352.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,094.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,207.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,189.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $747.77 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 24.05%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.