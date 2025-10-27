Liberty Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,648 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in RTX by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,687,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,606,000 after buying an additional 126,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:RTX opened at $178.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $239.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $180.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,469 shares of company stock worth $7,364,841. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.