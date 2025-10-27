SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,486 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

XBI opened at $108.39 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

