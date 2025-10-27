Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF $IBTI

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,627 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,029,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IBTI opened at $22.45 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.0707 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

