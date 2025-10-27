iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,173,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,979,000 after purchasing an additional 905,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,549,000 after purchasing an additional 406,940 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 256,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,735,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 700,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,205,000 after purchasing an additional 75,690 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $94.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $95.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

