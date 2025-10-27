iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF $IGV Holdings Lifted by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,072.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 19.1%

BATS:IGV opened at $115.99 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $112.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.84.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

