Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $1.58 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $95.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $95.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

