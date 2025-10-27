iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF $IYK Shares Sold by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management owned about 0.20% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,559,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,593,000 after buying an additional 86,307 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,418,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 858,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,434,000 after purchasing an additional 142,237 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 813,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,215,000 after purchasing an additional 75,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 522,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of IYK stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $63.18 and a 12-month high of $73.25.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

